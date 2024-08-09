Everest Group, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Everest Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Everest Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Everest Group to earn $68.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of EG opened at $364.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Everest Group from $387.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.82.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

