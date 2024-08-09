Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $2.89. Evotec shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 141,119 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Evotec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EVO

Evotec Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.