ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1,301.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $1,428,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,674.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,587 shares of company stock worth $3,611,070. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

