Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,330 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,658.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,297,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,945.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expensify

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Expensify by 57,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 74.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 129,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.