Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $14.11. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 247,024 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Stock Up 6.0 %

Institutional Trading of Extreme Networks

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $25,409,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 31,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 155,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $2,660,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.