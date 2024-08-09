Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.02 and last traded at $115.94. 3,489,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,390,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.58. The company has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.