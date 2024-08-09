Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $1,693.70 and last traded at $1,693.70, with a volume of 4764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,654.99.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,426.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,501.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,344.69. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.
Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
