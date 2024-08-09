Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director John A. Good Purchases 24,000 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPI opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $492.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth about $5,490,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.