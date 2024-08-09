Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Femasys Trading Down 18.1 %

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $0.86 on Friday. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 104.06% and a negative net margin of 1,420.59%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Free Report ) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Articles

