Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.87. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth $811,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $6,777,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ferroglobe by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $19,467,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

