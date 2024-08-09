Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes Purchases 2,777 Shares

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$36.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,055.03.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$37.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. Finning International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.77 and a twelve month high of C$44.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.03). Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 4.1442841 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

FTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.50.

View Our Latest Report on Finning International

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.