First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $47.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $47.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $195.31 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,920.82.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,961.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,779.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,663.78. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $1,274.91 and a 12-month high of $2,174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $52.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth $180,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,933,000 after acquiring an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

