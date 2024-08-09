First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,094,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ INBK opened at $32.70 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $283.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.