FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $45.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

FE opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $257,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 122,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

