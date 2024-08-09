Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

