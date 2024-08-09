Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $75.00 at Scotiabank

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

