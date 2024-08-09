FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $38.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

FOXA stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 565.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

