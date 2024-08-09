Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 181.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,586 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,012,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 48,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 89.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

