FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $1,080,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

