Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,538,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,231,738. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Tile Shop stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.