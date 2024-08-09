FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Issued By Zacks Research

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,658.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 317,143 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $74,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 73,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 10,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $371,335.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,416.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,007 shares of company stock valued at $846,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.