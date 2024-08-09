FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Issued By Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,145,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 130.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.