FY2024 Earnings Estimate for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issued By Roth Capital

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NV5 Global in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.02. The consensus estimate for NV5 Global’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for NV5 Global’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.73. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $88.26 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $293,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $286,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $293,186.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

