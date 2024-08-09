FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Rapid7, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of RPD opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.