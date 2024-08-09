FY2024 Earnings Forecast for DHI Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DHI Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DHX. StockNews.com lowered DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday.

DHI Group Stock Up 16.9 %

DHX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 230,323 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172,637 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

