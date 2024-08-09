FY2024 EPS Estimates for ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) Reduced by HC Wainwright

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for ASP Isotopes in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ASP Isotopes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

ASP Isotopes Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of ASP Isotopes

ASPI stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASP Isotopes by 479.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 844,705 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen purchased 61,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $210,286.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,678,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,707,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.