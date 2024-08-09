FY2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Increased by Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.62) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.71). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

