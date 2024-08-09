FY2024 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $272.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,464 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

