FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bruker in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRKR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bruker by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

