FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after buying an additional 3,585,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

