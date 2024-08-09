FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 14.10. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 180.0% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,397 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,893,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after buying an additional 1,468,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,597,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 644,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 525,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,175,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.