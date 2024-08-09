FY2024 EPS Estimates for Elevation Oncology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Elevation Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a current ratio of 46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 55.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,509,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

