FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFXT. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE EFXT opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Enerflex by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.87%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.