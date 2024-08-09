FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Increased by Analyst

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EVE in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EVE’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVEX

EVE Price Performance

EVEX opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. EVE has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Institutional Trading of EVE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.