FY2024 EPS Estimates for FS KKR Capital Corp. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

