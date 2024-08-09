FY2024 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Lifted by Zacks Research

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HP opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

