FY2024 EPS Estimates for OppFi Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for OppFi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OppFi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $436.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.20.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $127.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

