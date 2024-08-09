FY2024 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Increased by Analyst

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZEK in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AZEK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $39.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. AZEK has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at $42,770,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AZEK by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AZEK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 669,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AZEK by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

