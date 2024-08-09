FY2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Cut by Analyst

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The GEO Group in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter worth $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

