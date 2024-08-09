G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GTHX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTHX

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.