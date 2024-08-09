Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$12,900.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$853.30.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 21,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

Galway Metals Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

