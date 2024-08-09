GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 0.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 1,915,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,372,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 271.81 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GameStop by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,720 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in GameStop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in GameStop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

