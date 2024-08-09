GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $150,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $380,505. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $175.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.03 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Stories

