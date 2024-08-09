GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

