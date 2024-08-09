GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 422 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In related news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,832.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $48.64 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

