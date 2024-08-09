GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 578 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,113,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,309 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $24,875,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,958,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

AROC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archrock

About Archrock

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.