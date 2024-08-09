GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 598 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 146.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

