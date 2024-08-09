GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 976 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 702.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after buying an additional 21,270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 859.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in American States Water by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $40,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

