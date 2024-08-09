GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 283,410 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 175,082 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 0.1 %

HLN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.