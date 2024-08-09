GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

